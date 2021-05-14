Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETON traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,965. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.20. The company has a market capitalization of $201.98 million, a PE ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.04. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30.

Get Eton Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Eton Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Harrow Health, Inc. sold 1,518,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $10,626,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,982,000 shares in the company, valued at $13,874,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ETON. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia; Alkindi Sprinkle, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; and Alaway Preservative Free, a preservative-free ophthalmic product to treat allergic conjunctivitis.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.