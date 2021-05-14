Ether Zero Price Reaches $0.0071 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. In the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded down 34.4% against the US dollar. One Ether Zero coin can currently be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Ether Zero has a total market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $194,031.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,022.26 or 0.08095805 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $103.06 or 0.00207434 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

Ether Zero (CRYPTO:ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 223,952,556 coins and its circulating supply is 181,923,143 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org . The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

