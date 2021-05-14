Ethbox (EBOX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $295,188.00

Ethbox (CURRENCY:EBOX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. Over the last seven days, Ethbox has traded down 26.9% against the dollar. One Ethbox coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000480 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethbox has a market cap of $2.77 million and approximately $295,188.00 worth of Ethbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ethbox alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00080667 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $302.87 or 0.00609292 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $117.93 or 0.00237239 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004056 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $531.93 or 0.01070092 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $582.16 or 0.01171144 BTC.

Ethbox Coin Profile

Ethbox’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,621,781 coins. Ethbox’s official Twitter account is @ethbox_official

Ethbox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.