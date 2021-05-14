Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. Ethan Allen Interiors reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 533.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ethan Allen Interiors.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.73%.

ETH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Argus upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, CFO Corey Whitely sold 15,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $468,883.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,448.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $79,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $142,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 467,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,919,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter worth about $690,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 32.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock traded up $0.97 on Thursday, reaching $29.19. The stock had a trading volume of 319,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,712. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.57. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 1 year low of $9.08 and a 1 year high of $32.15. The company has a market cap of $735.50 million, a P/E ratio of 194.60 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 192.31%.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

