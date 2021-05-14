Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target Raised to $281.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $263.00 to $281.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $303.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $309.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised Essex Property Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Essex Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $302.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James restated a sell rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Essex Property Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $284.13.

Shares of ESS stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $288.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,649. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $186.30 and a one year high of $300.73. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 62.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 74.6% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 32.1% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

