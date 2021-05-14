Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EBKDY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research note on Friday, April 16th. BNP Paribas cut Erste Group Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Erste Group Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EBKDY traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.50. 19,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,882. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.79. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.51. Erste Group Bank has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $19.65.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 10.26%. On average, research analysts predict that Erste Group Bank will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

