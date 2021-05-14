Ernest S. Rady Acquires 20,000 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 20,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.74 per share, with a total value of $674,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:AAT opened at $34.54 on Friday. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.73 and a 12-month high of $36.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 54.83 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.79 and a 200-day moving average of $30.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.07). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 10.38%. Equities research analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AAT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Assets Trust from $27.40 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,421,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,624,000 after buying an additional 404,263 shares during the period. American Assets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. American Assets Inc. now owns 6,916,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,362,000 after buying an additional 135,198 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 19.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,864,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,928,000 after buying an additional 457,872 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,422,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,089,000 after buying an additional 567,236 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,096,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,575,000 after buying an additional 89,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

