Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 5,799 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 5,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.94, for a total value of $1,414,608.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,184. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 28th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.24, for a total value of $14,762,000.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.73, for a total value of $13,736,500.00.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $223.87 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $83.10 and a 52-week high of $323.39. The stock has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.00 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $268.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.24.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen increased their price target on Carvana from $250.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Carvana during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Carvana during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

