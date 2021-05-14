Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Global Ship Lease, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:GSL)

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) – Analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Global Ship Lease in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of $2.45 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.27. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Global Ship Lease’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

GSL has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Global Ship Lease in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE GSL opened at $15.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $547.87 million, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average of $12.53. Global Ship Lease has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $17.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSL. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 260,852 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 11,055 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 4th quarter valued at $365,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the first quarter worth $1,766,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2021, it owned 43 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 245,280 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

