Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Sientra, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sientra in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the year. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.73). Sientra had a negative return on equity of 174.05% and a negative net margin of 123.88%.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SIEN. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Sientra in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Sientra in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sientra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Sientra stock opened at $6.29 on Thursday. Sientra has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $8.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.81.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. X Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sientra by 0.7% in the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 289,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sientra by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 178,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sientra by 11.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Sientra by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sientra by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

