Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Rackspace Technology, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RXT)

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) – William Blair reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair analyst J. Breen now expects that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Rackspace Technology’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.95.

Shares of RXT stock opened at $18.34 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.96. Rackspace Technology has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, SVP Thomas Wolf sold 19,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $413,179.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,426.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXT. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $228,720,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $39,434,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 966.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,629,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,101 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,407,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,071,000 after purchasing an additional 875,863 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the first quarter valued at $18,253,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

