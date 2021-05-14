Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral deposits. It primarily explores for gold, copper and silver deposits. The company’s principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine in Maranhão State Brazil and the Mesquite gold mine, in California, the United States. Equinox Gold Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EQX. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Equinox Gold from $19.25 to $18.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Equinox Gold from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform spec overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinox Gold has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.96.

NYSEAMERICAN:EQX opened at $8.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -39.10 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.93. Equinox Gold has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $13.66.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Equinox Gold will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinox Gold in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. 31.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

