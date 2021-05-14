EQT (NYSE:EQT) Lifted to “Buy” at Siebert Williams Shank

Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

EQT has been the topic of several other reports. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering upgraded EQT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EQT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EQT has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.81.

Shares of EQT traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.99. 93,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,426,391. EQT has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $21.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.64 and its 200-day moving average is $16.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.26.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 78.35%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EQT will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in EQT by 2,048.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in EQT by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

