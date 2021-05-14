EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) PT Raised to $87.00 at KeyCorp

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EOG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Johnson Rice reiterated an “accumulate” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 15th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.08.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $79.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.04 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.65. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $86.60.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total transaction of $644,483.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,061,402.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $245,147.70. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1,136.4% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 49.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.