Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) CFO Howard H. Yu Sells 35,021 Shares

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) CFO Howard H. Yu sold 35,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $1,581,898.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,635.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Envista stock opened at $43.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of -338.00 and a beta of 2.00. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $46.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.11.

Get Envista alerts:

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. Envista had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVST. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 671,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,572,000 after purchasing an additional 42,202 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 596.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter valued at $3,032,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.