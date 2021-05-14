Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $315.22 Million Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 65.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,511,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 989,433 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $315,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 84.1% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 8,293 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,718,000 after buying an additional 639,433 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 59,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 26,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after buying an additional 11,143 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $127.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915,398. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.43. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $120.25 and a 52 week high of $128.29.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

