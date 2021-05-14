Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.40 Billion Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,944,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,314,442 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,400,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 216,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,892,000 after buying an additional 28,725 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 23,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 107,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,815,000 after purchasing an additional 30,135 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFG traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $102.87. The company had a trading volume of 396,408 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.43.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

