Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Director Ken S. Ansin Sells 1,200 Shares

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Director Ken S. Ansin sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $40,308.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,326.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ken S. Ansin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, Ken S. Ansin sold 1,324 shares of Enterprise Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $47,412.44.

Shares of Enterprise Bancorp stock opened at $34.47 on Friday. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.27 and a fifty-two week high of $36.78. The firm has a market cap of $413.85 million, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBTC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 305.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,242 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $303,000. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company, a state chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services. The company offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

