EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.91

Shares of EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 14.91 ($0.19) and traded as high as GBX 17.92 ($0.23). EnQuest shares last traded at GBX 17.74 ($0.23), with a volume of 2,648,861 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENQ. Barclays began coverage on shares of EnQuest in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 19 ($0.25) price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of EnQuest from GBX 16 ($0.21) to GBX 19 ($0.25) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 17.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 14.95. The company has a market cap of £286.78 million and a P/E ratio of -0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 418.81, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.43.

In related news, insider Jonathan Swinney sold 130,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.21), for a total value of £20,901.60 ($27,308.07).

About EnQuest (LON:ENQ)

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. The company operates in two segments, North Sea and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, the Dons area, Magnus, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alma/Galia, and Kraken.

