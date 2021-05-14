Energy Web Token (EWT) Trading Up 12.1% Over Last 7 Days

Energy Web Token (CURRENCY:EWT) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. In the last week, Energy Web Token has traded up 12.1% against the dollar. One Energy Web Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $16.05 or 0.00031624 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Energy Web Token has a total market capitalization of $482.58 million and approximately $28.71 million worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.06 or 0.00620669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00081715 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $119.76 or 0.00235919 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00005280 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $601.95 or 0.01185843 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00036942 BTC.

Energy Web Token Coin Profile

Energy Web Token’s launch date was June 19th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 30,062,138 coins. The official message board for Energy Web Token is medium.com/energy-web-insights . The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/EnergyWeb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energy Web Token’s official website is www.energyweb.org . Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EW focuses on building core infrastructure and shared technology, speeding the adoption of commercial solutions, and fostering a community of practice. In 2019 EW launched the Energy Web Chain, an open-source, enterprise blockchain platform tailored to the energy sector. EW’s technology roadmap has since grown to include the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System (EW-DOS), a “blockchain-plus” suite of decentralized solutions. EW also grew an energy blockchain ecosystem comprising utilities, grid operators, renewable energy developers, corporate energy buyers, and others. Energy Web has become the industry’s leading blockchain partner and most-respected voice of authority on energy blockchain. “

