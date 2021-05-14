Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Director Ray W. Washburne Buys 200,000 Shares

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Director Ray W. Washburne bought 200,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $1,906,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 123,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,052.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ET stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $10.04. The company has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.80 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.11.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.07%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ET shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,769,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $214,874,000 after purchasing an additional 7,869,487 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 26,072,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $200,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,309 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,556,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,342,000 after buying an additional 267,068 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 148.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,045,433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,758,000 after buying an additional 3,012,609 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 5,030,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,091,000 after buying an additional 779,500 shares during the period. 36.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

