Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Director Ray W. Washburne Buys 200,000 Shares

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Director Ray W. Washburne bought 200,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $1,906,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 123,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,052.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of ET stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $10.04. The company has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.80 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.11.
Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently commented on ET shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.13.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,769,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $214,874,000 after purchasing an additional 7,869,487 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 26,072,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $200,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,309 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,556,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,342,000 after buying an additional 267,068 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 148.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,045,433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,758,000 after buying an additional 3,012,609 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 5,030,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,091,000 after buying an additional 779,500 shares during the period. 36.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Energy Transfer
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.
