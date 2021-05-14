Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Given New C$53.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James to C$53.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Enbridge’s FY2021 earnings at $2.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge to C$51.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Tudor Pickering raised their target price on shares of Enbridge to C$51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. CSFB set a C$50.00 target price on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$51.00 target price on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$51.81.

TSE:ENB opened at C$46.70 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$46.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$43.41. Enbridge has a 52 week low of C$35.80 and a 52 week high of C$49.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.26. The stock has a market cap of C$94.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$10.01 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 3.0099998 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 106.91%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

