Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) Price Target Raised to $8.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ENBL. Mizuho restated a neutral rating and set a $7.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays raised shares of Enable Midstream Partners from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.65.

ENBL opened at $8.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.07. Enable Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.82 and a beta of 2.66.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Enable Midstream Partners will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENBL. Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 77,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $5,350,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 328,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 48,817 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 206,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering and processing services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Anadarko and Williston basins for its producer customers.

