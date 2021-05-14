Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $12.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ESRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an underweight rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.05.

Shares of ESRT opened at $11.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,133.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.24. Empire State Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $5.19 and a twelve month high of $12.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.35 and a 200-day moving average of $9.92. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 0.69%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESRT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 4.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,311,000 after buying an additional 86,889 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $359,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $1,155,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

