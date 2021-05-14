Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harrington Investments INC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.6% in the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 17,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 46.6% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 42,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after buying an additional 13,637 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 30,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 7,008 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $3,961,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,413,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,011,000 after buying an additional 314,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $94.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $50.03 and a 1-year high of $96.90.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

