Emerald Crypto (EMD) Price Tops $0.0272 on Major Exchanges

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Emerald Crypto has a market capitalization of $520,474.46 and approximately $122.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emerald Crypto coin can now be purchased for about $0.0272 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Emerald Crypto has traded down 27.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000143 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000038 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Emerald Crypto Profile

Emerald Crypto (CRYPTO:EMD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. The Reddit community for Emerald Crypto is https://reddit.com/r/emeraldcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emerald Crypto’s official website is www.emeraldcrypto.de . Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a cryptocurrency based on LiteCoin. It uses proof of work (POW) to create distributed trustless consensus and solve the double-spend problem. There are dedicated seed nodes for syncing into the right blockchain. Emerald Crypto uses 20 second block time for continuous confirmation of the transactions on its blockchain. The mining difficulty is retargeted after each block and is calculated by using the Dark Gravity Wave 3 algorithm. It is an open source project, that rebranded from Emerald to Emerald Crypto on August 04, 2014. “

Buying and Selling Emerald Crypto

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emerald Crypto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emerald Crypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

