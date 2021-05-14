EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $8.25 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.28% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “EMCORE Corporation offers a broad portfolio of compound semiconductor- based products for the broadband, fiber optic, satellite and terrestrial solar power markets. EMCORE’s Fiber Optic segment offers optical components, subsystems and systems for high-speed data and telecommunications networks, cable television and fiber-to-the-premises. EMCORE’s Photovoltaic segment provides products for both satellite and terrestrial applications. For satellite applications, EMCORE offers high efficiency Gallium Arsenide solar cells, Covered Interconnect Cells and panels. For terrestrial applications, EMCORE is adapting its high-efficiency GaAs solar cells for use in solar power concentrator systems. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of EMCORE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of EMCORE in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of EMKR stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $7.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 782,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,851. EMCORE has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.76 and a beta of 1.24.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 9.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that EMCORE will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in EMCORE in the first quarter valued at about $2,453,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in EMCORE by 160.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 334,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 205,885 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in EMCORE by 111.3% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 44,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 23,243 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in EMCORE by 6.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,192,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,510,000 after acquiring an additional 72,878 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in EMCORE in the first quarter valued at about $167,000. Institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers.

