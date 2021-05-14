Ellevest Inc. Raises Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 38.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $219,493,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,281,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,131,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031,369 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Realty Income by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,607,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,570 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its position in Realty Income by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,533,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,853,000 after acquiring an additional 944,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Realty Income by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,404,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,819,000 after acquiring an additional 785,327 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.78.

Realty Income stock opened at $64.71 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $47.68 and a 1 year high of $71.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.24. The company has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.48, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.94%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

