Ellevest Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Ellevest Inc. trimmed its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 12.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $347,876,000. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in shares of Aflac by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,811,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705,661 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Aflac by 33.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,575,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,059 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP increased its position in shares of Aflac by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,244,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,342,000 after purchasing an additional 717,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Aflac by 22,723.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 720,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,032,000 after purchasing an additional 717,144 shares during the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFL stock opened at $55.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $30.32 and a one year high of $57.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.13. The company has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 29.73%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AFL shares. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 45,804 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total value of $2,132,176.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,791,890.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $151,148.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,307,199.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,392 shares of company stock worth $4,139,134. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

