Ellevest Inc. Increases Stock Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Ellevest Inc. increased its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 359.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PTC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in PTC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in PTC by 12,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in PTC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new stake in PTC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

PTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.63.

In other PTC news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total value of $32,717.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,387.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total transaction of $159,431.52. Insiders sold a total of 7,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,232 in the last ninety days. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $125.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.33 and a 200 day moving average of $125.12. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.98 and a fifty-two week high of $149.50.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $461.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.01 million. PTC had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.53%. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

