Ellevest Inc. Has $80,000 Position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Ellevest Inc. cut its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,469 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 1,607.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,105 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.75.

LYG opened at $2.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.45. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $2.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.05.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.0318 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.66%.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

