Ellevest Inc. Has $133,000 Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 48.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,458 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in ITT were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 36.4% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ITT shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. ITT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.63.

In other news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $265,209.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,480.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ITT opened at $95.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.37. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.21 and a 1 year high of $101.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $698.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.34 million. ITT had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.10%.

ITT Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

