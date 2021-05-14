Ellevest Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 80.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 5,740,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,158,000 after buying an additional 340,909 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 69,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 606,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 112,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torray LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,186,000. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research raised The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities raised The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.76.

NYSE SCHW opened at $70.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $127.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.80. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $72.54.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 242,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $17,104,701.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,507,037.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $4,263,700.00. Insiders sold a total of 1,816,831 shares of company stock worth $120,962,211 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.