Elementis (LON:ELM) Price Target Raised to GBX 160 at Numis Securities

Elementis (LON:ELM) had its price target lifted by Numis Securities from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 160 ($2.09) in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an add rating on the stock.

ELM traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) on Thursday, reaching GBX 147.50 ($1.93). 641,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,328. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 134.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 119.41. Elementis has a fifty-two week low of GBX 57.10 ($0.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 165.78 ($2.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.24, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £856.68 million and a PE ratio of -18.01.

Get Elementis alerts:

In related news, insider Christine Soden acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of £24,200 ($31,617.45). Also, insider Paul Waterman sold 49,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.71), for a total value of £65,184.29 ($85,163.69).

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Elementis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elementis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.