Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ESI. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Element Solutions stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.99. 1,788,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,894,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.13. Element Solutions has a 12 month low of $8.93 and a 12 month high of $23.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.52. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 45.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Element Solutions had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $550.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Element Solutions will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 202.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

