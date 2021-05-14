Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Rating Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ELEEF has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC increased their price target on Element Fleet Management from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Element Fleet Management from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Element Fleet Management from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

Shares of ELEEF stock opened at $11.13 on Wednesday. Element Fleet Management has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $12.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.44.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

