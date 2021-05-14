Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Raised to Buy at G.Research

G.Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. G.Research also issued estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s FY2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.46.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $33.95 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.75. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $18.37 and a 1-year high of $34.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Art A. Garcia bought 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $50,142.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,465 shares in the company, valued at $541,369.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider R David Hoover bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.44 per share, with a total value of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,182.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Proequities Inc. raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 37.8% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 121,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 30,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.