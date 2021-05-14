Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $2.58 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $2.58 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.88. Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Eiger BioPharmaceuticals alerts:

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.76).

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on EIGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:EIGR opened at $8.03 on Wednesday. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $13.99. The company has a market cap of $272.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.58 and its 200-day moving average is $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,510,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,222,000 after acquiring an additional 135,646 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 99,044 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 431,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,302,000 after purchasing an additional 17,656 shares during the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 400,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 282,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.