Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of EFGSY opened at $23.30 on Tuesday. Eiffage has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $23.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.86.

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, infrastructure, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company's Construction segment offers urban development, building design and construction, property development, and maintenance and facilities management services for public and private-sector customers.

