eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eHealth, Inc. is the parent company of eHealthInsurance, the leading online source of health insurance for individuals, families and small businesses. eHealthInsurance presents complex health insurance information in an objective, user-friendly format, enabling the research, analysis, comparison and purchase of health insurance products that best meet consumers’ needs. eHealth and eHealthInsurance.com are registered trademarks of eHealthInsurance Services, Inc. eHealth, Inc. and its technology was responsible for the nation’s first Internet-based sale of a health insurance policy. The Company is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EHTH. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on eHealth from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on eHealth from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of eHealth in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. eHealth presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.23.

NASDAQ EHTH traded down $1.31 on Thursday, reaching $62.33. The company had a trading volume of 5,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,556. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.87 and its 200-day moving average is $68.27. eHealth has a 1-year low of $47.84 and a 1-year high of $137.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $134.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.75 million. eHealth had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 12.59%. Research analysts anticipate that eHealth will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of eHealth by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in eHealth by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in eHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $770,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in eHealth by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in eHealth during the 4th quarter worth $128,000.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

