Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms recently commented on EDNMY. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Edenred in a report on Friday, March 5th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Edenred in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

EDNMY traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.13. 8,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,241. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.89. Edenred has a 1-year low of $19.15 and a 1-year high of $29.93.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.329 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This is a boost from Edenred’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%.

About Edenred

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket AlimentaciÃ³n, Ticket Transporte, Ticket Cultura, Ticket CESU, and Ticket Plus; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket ServiÃ§os, Ticket Car, and UTA.

