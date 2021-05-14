Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Hits New 52-Week High at $30.00

Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.00 and last traded at $28.50, with a volume of 19985 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.13.

EDNMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Edenred in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Edenred in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.89.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.329 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Edenred’s previous annual dividend of $0.29.

Edenred Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EDNMY)

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket AlimentaciÃ³n, Ticket Transporte, Ticket Cultura, Ticket CESU, and Ticket Plus; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket ServiÃ§os, Ticket Car, and UTA.

