EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.05

Shares of EcoSynthetix Inc. (TSE:ECO) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.05 and traded as high as C$5.05. EcoSynthetix shares last traded at C$4.99, with a volume of 66,945 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 20.30, a current ratio of 21.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$284.32 million and a PE ratio of -85.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.06.

EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$4.36 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that EcoSynthetix Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EcoSynthetix Inc, a renewable chemicals company, develops and commercializes bio-based technologies that are used as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives, and other related products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers EcoMer biomonomer for use in pressure sensitive adhesives, ink, toner resins, and paints; EcoSphere biolatex, a bio-based latex binder used in paper and paperboard coatings; EcoStix, a family of sugar-acrylic and pressure-sensitive adhesives, which include customizable resin grades and formulated grades; and DuraBind engineered biopolymers that enable manufacturers of building products, such as wood composites to decrease the amount of highly regulated chemicals, including formaldehyde and methyl diphenyl diisocyanate in their formulation.

