Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stock Position Increased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.2% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 119,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 16,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 30,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,618,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total transaction of $5,585,995.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,915,592.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,784,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,775 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,521 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $221.48 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.25 and a fifty-two week high of $231.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $220.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. G.Research upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

