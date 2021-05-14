Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eastside Distilling had a negative return on equity of 393.40% and a negative net margin of 88.25%.

EAST traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.75. 602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,995. The stock has a market cap of $20.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.70. Eastside Distilling has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eastside Distilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. The company provides rum under the brand name of Hue-Hue Coffee Rum; tequila under the AzuÃ±ia Tequila brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name; and whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand.

