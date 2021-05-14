Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $148.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EMN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $109.23.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

NYSE:EMN opened at $127.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $57.30 and a twelve month high of $128.95. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.83.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. On average, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

In other news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 64,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total transaction of $8,029,341.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,919.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 8,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total transaction of $1,011,989.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 216,718 shares of company stock worth $25,471,596. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EMN. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 226.7% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 53,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 50,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,093,000 after acquiring an additional 14,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.