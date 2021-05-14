Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.280-1.300 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts recently commented on DEA shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.25.

Shares of NYSE:DEA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,184. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.86 and a beta of 0.45. Easterly Government Properties has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $26.15.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.70 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.67%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 3,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $64,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,702. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at $157,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,000 shares of company stock worth $1,345,930. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

