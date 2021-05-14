Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) PT Raised to $170.00 at Loop Capital

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.21% from the stock’s previous close.

EXP has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.50.

Shares of EXP stock opened at $150.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 41.83 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.96. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $48.56 and a 12 month high of $152.21.

In related news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 3,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.77, for a total transaction of $485,673.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,950.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 9,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total transaction of $1,364,986.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,141 shares in the company, valued at $7,872,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,331 shares of company stock valued at $2,676,060 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 192.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

