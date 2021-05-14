DZ Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of SIEGY stock opened at $85.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $144.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.32 and a 200-day moving average of $76.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $44.36 and a 1-year high of $87.84.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

