DZ Bank Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF)

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SDF. Warburg Research set a €8.80 ($10.35) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €8.30 ($9.76) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.60 ($8.94) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €9.60 ($11.29) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €9.16 ($10.78).

SDF stock opened at €10.10 ($11.88) on Friday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €4.98 ($5.86) and a twelve month high of €10.44 ($12.28). The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €8.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €8.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.44.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

